Suraj consolidated net profit declines 80.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 80.45% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales61.8863.61 -3 OPM %8.3720.59 -PBDT4.7012.65 -63 PBT1.979.88 -80 NP1.387.06 -80

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

