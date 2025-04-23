Suzlon Energy bags 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy

Suzlon Energy has announced that it has secured a 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy, bringing its total awarded capacity from NTPC Green Energy to 1,544 MW.

According to an exchange filing, the company said, this win strengthens our undisputed market leadership and commitment to sustainable, large-scale growth.

Under the terms of the contract, Suzlon will supply 120 S144 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. Suzlon will also handle the foundation, erection, and commissioning of the project, in addition to providing ongoing maintenance and services.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman of the Suzlon Group, said, "We are honored to be a strategic partner in NTPC's ambitious vision to accelerate Indias clean energy transition. As NGEL aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 60 GW by 2032, this partnership lays a crucial foundation for showcasing the key role of wind in powering Indias largest PSU's renewable journey by providing high-quality, affordable power. From our first project in Gujarat to expanding into Karnataka, our shared commitment to advancing Indias leadership in the global clean energy movement continues."

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer of Suzlon Group, said, Securing major and high-quality projects in the PSU sector is a key part of our growth strategy, and our order with NGEL highlights the success of this approach. It shows our ability to deliver reliable solutions while supporting Indias clean energy goals. This partnership strengthens our role as a trusted partner in Indias renewable energy journey.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs).

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity.

shares of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) shed 0.42% to Rs 107.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News