Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 90.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.18% to Rs 2968.81 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy rose 90.56% to Rs 386.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 91.18% to Rs 2968.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1552.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

