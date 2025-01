TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 72.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 11131.74 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 72.12% to Rs 386.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 224.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 11131.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9729.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11131.749729.8016.4015.831289.251031.291023.64787.25386.04224.28

