Suzlon Energy Ltd soars 4.98%, Gains for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 55.4, up 4.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.57% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% fall in NIFTY and a 9.72% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.4, up 4.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has dropped around 10.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32607.85, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 526.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 329.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

