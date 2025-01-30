Apollo Tyres Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 429.15, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 429.15, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has slipped around 18.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22586.35, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

