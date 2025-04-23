Suzlon wins 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy

Cumulative orders from NTPC Green Energy now stand at 1,544 MW

Suzlon has just consolidated its largest partnership with NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) to 1,544 MW, with a recent award win of 378 MW wind energy project.

As part of this contract, Suzlon will supply 120 S144 Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT) each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, and also undertake foundation, erection, and commissioning for the project and will provide maintenance and services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "We are honored to be a strategic partner in NTPC's ambitious vision to accelerate Indiafs clean energy transition. As NGEL aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 60 GW by 2032, this partnership lays a crucial foundation for showcasing the key role of wind in powering Indiafs largest PSU's renewable journey by providing high]quality, affordable power. From our first project in Gujarat to expanding into Karnataka, our shared commitment to advancing Indiafs leadership in the global clean energy movement continues."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News