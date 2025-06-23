Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment jumps on strategic business update

Zee Entertainment jumps on strategic business update

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) surged 11% to Rs 147.50 after the company released a detailed strategic business update outlining its plans for consolidation, capital infusion, and digital growth.

The company reported that it holds a 17% share of the urban TV viewership market (15+ age group). This comes amid broader industry consolidation that has resulted in a two-player market structure, with Peer-1 holding a dominant 34% share. Zee stated that it remains committed to strengthening its position in the evolving media and entertainment landscape.

As of March 2025, ZEEL's cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,406 crore. The board has also approved the issuance of fully convertible warrants worth Rs 2,237 crore. Once fully converted, the promoter stake is expected to increase to 18.39%, subject to shareholder approval at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 10 July 2025.

The company said the proposed increase in promoter holding reflects long-term confidence in ZEEL's strategy and outlook. It also aims to create a robust cash reserve to effectively respond to competitive pressures and potential shifts in the market.

Despite a smaller scale compared to Peer-1, ZEEL remains one of the most profitable networks, reporting a 14.4% EBITDA margin in FY25. The company incurred a Rs 548 crore EBITDA loss in its digital platform Zee5 for the same period but aims to achieve breakeven in FY26.

ZEEL currently operates over 90 TV channels and has a content library comprising more than 265,000 hours of general entertainment and 6,850 movie titles. Its OTT platform, Zee5, features over 300 original titles.

ZEEL has outlined a clear roadmap for its next phase of growth, with a sharp focus on expanding its content and digital offerings. The company plans to venture into emerging formats such as micro-dramas, edutainment, live events, and user-generated content, aiming to capture a wider and more diverse audience base. Alongside this, it is looking to diversify its content across both short- and long-form formats to better cater to changing viewer preferences.

A key part of the strategy involves strengthening its digital ecosystem while staying anchored to its core strength, content creation. ZEEL also emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong balance sheet and remains open to exploring acquisition opportunities that align with its long-term goals.

The company reiterated its goal to deliver scalable and value-accretive growth initiatives that enhance profitability over the next three years. ZEEL is targeting to surpass its historical peak EPS of Rs 16.5, last recorded in FY19.

ZEEL is a leading content and technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. Z brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.4 crore in Q4 FY25, significantly higher than the PAT of Rs 13.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 0.65% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2184.1 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Munjal Showa Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Inds arm bags supply contract worth Rs 158-cr from Ministry of Defence

Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story