Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 115.14 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 45.46% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 115.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales115.14127.53 -10 OPM %18.4211.55 -PBDT26.4518.57 42 PBT25.0917.26 45 NP18.9113.00 45
