Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 86.75% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net Loss of Prismx Global Ventures reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.75% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 14.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.624.68 -87 14.4612.73 14 OPM %111.29-43.38 -10.93-163.39 - PBDT-1.64-0.48 -242 1.73-15.82 LP PBT-1.73-0.49 -253 1.62-15.86 LP NP-1.92-0.42 -357 0.58-16.70 LP

