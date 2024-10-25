Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 283.23% to Rs 12.34 croreNet profit of Tantia Constructions reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 283.23% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.343.22 283 OPM %5.516.52 -PBDT0.780.54 44 PBT0.28-0.12 LP NP0.28-0.12 LP
