Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 275.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Sarnimal Investment declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.04 275 OPM %6.6775.00 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.03 -67
