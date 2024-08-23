Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Sarnimal Investment declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.04 275 OPM %6.6775.00 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.03 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Rising costs from T+1 timeline may push weaker P2P players to the brink

Uttar Pradesh's commercial realty grew 10% in FY24 to Rs 3.29 trn

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Viacom18 gains the highest-ever viewership for Olympics in India

Zelenskyy warmly welcomes PM Modi during latter's historic Ukraine visit

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story