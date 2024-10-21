Tata Consumer Products Ltd Slips 5.77%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost 15.17% over last one month compared to 7.34% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 5.77% today to trade at Rs 1031.5. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.37% to quote at 22185.49. The index is down 7.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zydus Wellness Ltd decreased 1.71% and Godrej Agrovet Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 18.33 % over last one year compared to the 24.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

