Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 20%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.01%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 20%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.01%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 16.94% over last one month compared to 2.54% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 20% today to trade at Rs 1427.55. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.01% to quote at 3074.32. The index is down 2.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 2.29% and Route Mobile Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 48.61 % over last one year compared to the 24.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 16.94% over last one month compared to 2.54% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34911 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1495.1 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 652.05 on 28 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private banks, auto cos drag Sensex, Nifty into red; Kotak Bank down 4%

Tejas Networks shares hit 20% upper circuit on stellar Q2 results; details

LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

Allies meet Sharad Pawar as seat-sharing consensus for polls eludes MVA

Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story