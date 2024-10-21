Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 20%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.01%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 16.94% over last one month compared to 2.54% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 20% today to trade at Rs 1427.55. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.01% to quote at 3074.32. The index is down 2.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 2.29% and Route Mobile Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 48.61 % over last one year compared to the 24.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp