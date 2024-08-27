Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd and Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2024. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd and Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Investment Corporation Ltd soared 8.59% to Rs 6702.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3161 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd spiked 8.21% to Rs 146.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65628 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd surged 7.14% to Rs 1081.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97552 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd exploded 6.62% to Rs 866. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50844 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd advanced 6.46% to Rs 304.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

