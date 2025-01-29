Aarti Drugs standalone net profit rises 21.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 514.54 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 21.85% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 514.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 538.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.514.54538.2111.7111.1064.0554.6752.0342.8738.5331.62

