Tata Power Company Ltd Spurts 1.95%, BSE Power index Gains 1.08%

Tata Power Company Ltd gained 1.95% today to trade at Rs 358.15. The BSE Power index is up 1.08% to quote at 6219.29. The index is down 0.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 1.58% and Adani Power Ltd added 1.14% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 8.93 % over last one year compared to the 0.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 2.34% over last one month compared to 0.72% fall in BSE Power index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 83296 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 494.85 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 326.25 on 17 Feb 2025.

