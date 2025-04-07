Tata Power to install 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System in Mumbai

Tata Power Company has received approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to install a 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Mumbai over the next two years.

The cutting-edge BESS, equipped with advanced 'black start' functionality, will enable a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure, including the metro, hospitals, Airport, and Data Centers, in case of grid disturbances. This will prevent large-scale blackouts and enhance Mumbai's power network resilience. Additionally, the system's sophisticated technology will optimize reactive power management, improving peak demand efficiency and strengthening the city's power infrastructure.

With high ramp-rate capability, the BESS will facilitate peak load management, ensuring a stable and balanced power supply even during high-demand periods. It will also help reduce power purchase costs by storing energy during low-cost periods and utilizing it during high-cost peak hours thereby ensuring reduced tariffs for consumers in the future. Furthermore, the BESS will support capital expenditure (capex) deferral by minimizing the need for costly infrastructure upgrades and efficiently managing load fluctuations with stored energy.

Beyond enhancing grid reliability, the BESS will offer ancillary services, including frequency regulation and voltage support, further strengthening grid stability. It will also enable better utilization of solar energy by storing surplus daytime power and making it available during peak demand, ensuring optimal renewable energy integration with an increase in Green Energy consumption. Additionally, Tata Power's BESS deployment will also fulfil energy storage Obligations.

The entire 100 MW system will be installed across 10 strategically located sites, especially near load centres across Mumbai Distribution, centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Power's Power System Control Center (PSCC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News