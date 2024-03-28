Tata Steel Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.15, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.76% in last one year as compared to a 31.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.15, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22414.25. The Sensex is at 73914.88, up 1.26%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 10.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8154.95, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 289.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 720.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.05, up 1.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

