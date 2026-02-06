Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 27.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 5.64 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 27.70% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.647.80 -28 OPM %97.3497.44 -PBDT5.567.69 -28 PBT5.567.69 -28 NP5.567.69 -28
