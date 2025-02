TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 50.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.41% to Rs 350.33 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 50.27% to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.41% to Rs 350.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 242.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.350.33242.6017.4916.3764.5545.0459.5539.7044.9329.90

