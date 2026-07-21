Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1582.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% fall in NIFTY and a 21.48% fall in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1582.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 10.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29161.85, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1580.1, up 0.03% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 2.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% fall in NIFTY and a 21.48% fall in the Nifty IT index.