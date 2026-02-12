Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 662.43 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 30.98% to Rs 53.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 662.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 644.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.662.43644.3314.0214.35105.7786.6173.6957.8253.1940.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News