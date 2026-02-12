Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 662.43 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 30.98% to Rs 53.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 662.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 644.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales662.43644.33 3 OPM %14.0214.35 -PBDT105.7786.61 22 PBT73.6957.82 27 NP53.1940.61 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content