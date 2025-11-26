Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions wins order of Rs 580 cr from Dangote Industries

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has secured an order of more than Rs. 580 crore for utility boilers and associated systems from Dangote Industries, a major West African conglomerate, for their refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria.
Like the previously executed project, this order includes four units of 400 TPH high pressure utility boilers, along with allied auxiliaries, to be designed and manufactured by TBWES. The scope of supply covers project management, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply of plug-and-play boiler modules, and supervision of construction and commissioning.
Thermax's association with Dangote Industries spans several years. In 2017, Thermax secured a publicly disclosed contract valued at approximately US$ 157 million to supply boilers, HRSGs, and flue gas steam generators for Dangote's refinery project in Lekki, Nigeria. Over time, Thermax has supported the group with installation, commissioning, and modernisation of boiler systems, reflecting a trusted and long-standing partnership.
