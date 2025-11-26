Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life rises after inking exclusive licensing deal with RK Pharma for US oncology product

Zydus Life rises after inking exclusive licensing deal with RK Pharma for US oncology product

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences added 1.47% to Rs 941.15 after the company has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a novel sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market.

Under the terms of the agreement, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the NDA submission and commercialization in the US. The product, developed under the 505(b)(2) pathway, is expected to be filed in 2026 and is designed to reduce dosing errors and enhance compliance among healthcare professionals.

The novel product targets a significant commercial opportunity in the US market, with an estimated total addressable market (TAM) of 6.2 million units, according to IQVIA MAT September 2025 data.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, said, We are delighted to collaborate with RK Pharma to bring this innovative product to patients in the US. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines and improving patient care.

Dr. Ravishanker Kovi, Founder and Executive Chairman of RK Pharma, stated, This novel 505(b)(2) product of supportive oncology treatment highlights RK Pharmas testament to advanced capabilities in formulation and manufacturing, particularly in specialized areas like sterile injectables and complex generics. Our collaboration with Zydus, a company with robust regulatory expertise and a powerful commercial footprint, ensures that this important therapeutic option reaches patients efficiently, reinforcing our shared mission to improve access to high-quality healthcare in the USA.

The Zydus Group with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global life-sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives.

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 38.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,258.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 911.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,037.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex zooms 933 pts; consumer durables shares advance

HCL Technologies expands its partnership with SAP

Zydus enters into licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc.

Bank of India spurts 1.49%, gains for third straight session

Indian Bank gains for third straight session

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story