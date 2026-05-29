Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4970, up 8.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.69% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% gain in NIFTY and a 15.16% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4970, up 8.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. Thermax Ltd has added around 21.89% in last one month.