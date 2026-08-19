Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 655.65, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.26% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 655.65, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Tips Music Ltd has lost around 7.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1602.2, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.22 lakh shares in last one month.