Titan Company Ltd Surges 3.71%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.06%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.13% over last one month compared to 4.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd gained 3.71% today to trade at Rs 3543.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.06% to quote at 59427.71. The index is down 4.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 1.58% and Asian Paints Ltd added 0.63% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 8.67 % over last one year compared to the 0.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.