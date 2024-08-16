Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 42.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.91% to Rs 4.82 croreNet profit of Titan Intech declined 42.31% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.91% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.827.64 -37 OPM %27.8022.77 -PBDT1.301.73 -25 PBT0.530.92 -42 NP0.450.78 -42
