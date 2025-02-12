Tolins Tyres Q3 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Tolins Tyres's consolidated net profit rose 1.20% to Rs 10.89 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 10.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 69.73 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 7.63%, compared to Rs 75.49 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax marginally rose to Rs 12.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 12.52 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses were down by 8.72% year on year to Rs 58.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 69.69 crore (up 68.78% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 3.83 crore (up 303.15% YoY).

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries.

Shares of Tolins Tyres declined 3.22% to Rs 144.20 on the BSE.

