Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4770.9, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% drop in NIFTY and a 15.33% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4770.9, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 9.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25308.9, up 2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.05 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4787.5, up 2.07% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 41.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% drop in NIFTY and a 15.33% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.