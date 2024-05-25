Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident Texofab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Trident Texofab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net loss of Trident Texofab reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.35% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 99.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1724.24 24 99.4896.36 3 OPM %3.382.23 -6.196.55 - PBDT-0.070.34 PL 2.514.50 -44 PBT-0.48-0.07 -586 0.862.86 -70 NP-0.100.06 PL 1.082.22 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Trident India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Trident bags patent for a fitted sheet

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 182.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 61.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej &amp; Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story