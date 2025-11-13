Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 269.30 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries declined 28.91% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 269.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

