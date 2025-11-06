Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 504.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 582.65 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 504.26% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 582.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 555.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.582.65555.4310.546.1453.0125.5428.904.5918.433.05

