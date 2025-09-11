Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries gains on bagging work order from Tata Steel

Trishakti Industries gains on bagging work order from Tata Steel

Sep 11 2025
Trishakti Industries added 3.28% to Rs 157.50 after it has secured a work order from Tata Steel for deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites.

With this latest order, the cumulative capital expenditure (capex) for FY26 now stands at approximately Rs 49.5 crore, underscoring the companys strategic focus on building a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients.

The order is scheduled for execution by 20 September 2025, with an initial contract duration of 12 months. The total fresh capex deployed for this order is around Rs 1.5 crore, while the contract value is estimated to be upwards of Rs 50 lakh.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also clarified that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Tata Steel has a presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products.

Shares of Tata Steel shed 0.45% to Rs 168.66 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025

