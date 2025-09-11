Trishakti Industries gains on bagging work order from Tata Steel

Trishakti Industries added 3.28% to Rs 157.50 after it has secured a work order from Tata Steel for deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites.

With this latest order, the cumulative capital expenditure (capex) for FY26 now stands at approximately Rs 49.5 crore, underscoring the companys strategic focus on building a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients.

The order is scheduled for execution by 20 September 2025, with an initial contract duration of 12 months. The total fresh capex deployed for this order is around Rs 1.5 crore, while the contract value is estimated to be upwards of Rs 50 lakh.