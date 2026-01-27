Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 14.75 croreNet profit of Umiya Buildcon declined 44.93% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.7512.14 21 OPM %32.0745.06 -PBDT2.343.56 -34 PBT1.472.78 -47 NP1.142.07 -45
