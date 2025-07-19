IRCON JV secures project worth Rs 755.78 cr

IRCON International has been awarded with Letter of Award for the project floated by Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (Participated in this bid in JV mode with M/s JPWIPL (i.e., IRCON - 70% & JPIWL - 30%). The project entails the construction of Roadbed, Minor Bridges, Buildings, Installation of Track (Excluding Supply of Rails, Sleeper & Thick Web Switches), and other Civil Engineering and General Electrical Works in connection with New BG Railway Line Between Pipaliya Nankar (Excl.) - Budni (Incl.) Stations (Chainages 129.000 - 198.000 Km) in Indore-Budni section of Bhopal Division West Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh State, India. The estimated project cost is Rs 755.78 crore.

