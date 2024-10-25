Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 1.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 13024.29 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG rose 1.74% to Rs 870.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 855.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 13024.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12532.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13024.2912532.57 4 OPM %9.239.69 -PBDT1338.501334.43 0 PBT1142.241139.62 0 NP870.61855.74 2
