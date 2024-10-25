Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 24.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.68% to Rs 1116.30 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 24.40% to Rs 80.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 1116.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 925.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1116.30925.0014.4813.10146.01112.39110.3286.2780.6664.84

