Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 29.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 29.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.6616.8011.9518.271.773.041.763.031.762.49

