US dollar index net speculative shorts post further decline

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
US dollar index speculative shorts have come off their record level for more than a decade, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -3831 contracts in the data reported through January 06, 2025, showing a further decrease of 129 net short positions compared to the previous week and to a 5-month low.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

