Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at Rs 890 cr: RBI

Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at Rs 890 cr: RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Reserve Bank on Friday fixed the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the Delhi government at Rs 890 crore to help it meet any temporary mismatch in receipts and payments. Earlier this week, the central bank entered into an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to conduct the city government's general banking business, effective from Friday, January 09, 2026. "The WMA limit for GNCTD has been fixed at Rs 890 crore, effective from January 09, 2026," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Domestic fish output up more than 100% over last decade

Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

Barometers drift lower in early trade; VIX surges 8.07%

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for key indices

INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story