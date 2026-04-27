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India Cements soared 13.20% to Rs 461.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 305.6% to Rs 59.50 crore on 2.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,228.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 79.71 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 90.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 10.94 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA surged 678.26% to Rs 179 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 23 crore in Q4 FY25.

Domestic sales volumes stood at 3.12 million tonnes in Q4 FY26, up 18% YoY. Domestic cement realization (net of logistics cost) jumped 6.2% YoY to Rs 3,791 per metric tonnes.

The company said it has planned capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years to drive growth and improve efficiencies.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to 67 crore in FY26 from net loss of Rs 144 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 8.3% YoY to Rs 4,484.69 crore in FY26.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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