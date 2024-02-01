Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 63.86 points or 1.22% at 5314.5 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (up 5.26%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.99%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 3.67%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 2.1%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.81%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.78%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.39%), and Nava Ltd (up 1.33%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.25%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.07%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44.97 or 0.06% at 71797.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.35 points or 0.06% at 21739.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.95 points or 0.14% at 45788.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.47 points or 0.06% at 13332.29.

On BSE,1765 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alliance to End Plastic Waste Highlights 27 Actions and Policies to Reduce Plastic Waste Leakage and Increase Recycling

India's Growing Low Carbon Aluminium Recycling Industry Demands Zero per cent Import Duty on Scrap Metal - Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI)

MRAI's 11th IMRC Gears Up to Unlock the Potential of the Indian Recycling Sector from 23rd - 25th Jan at Kolkata

Celekt launches 'Mission E-waste'

Sharika Enterprises Appoints Former NTPC and PFC Veterans as Independent Directors

Power shares gain

Auto stocks rise

Eicher Motors Ltd Spurts 2.57%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 3.24%

Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story