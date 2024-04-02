Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 56.97 points or 1.02% at 5641.33 at 09:39 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 5%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 5%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.99%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.97%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 4.06%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.03%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.45%), EMS Ltd (up 2.41%), and PTC India Ltd (up 1.77%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (down 0.39%), and Nava Ltd (down 0.25%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.39 or 0.04% at 74043.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17 points or 0.08% at 22479.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.48 points or 0.75% at 44786.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.26 points or 0.51% at 13643.35.

On BSE,2305 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

