Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 579 crore from BHEL

Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 579 crore from BHEL

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Mech Projects rallied 3.74% to Rs 2,250 after the company announced that it had received an order worth Rs 579 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the 2x800 MW Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Koderma TPS Phase-II in Jharkhand.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 0.84% to Rs 213.72 on the BSE.

The project entails civil, structural, and architectural works for the 2x800MW DVC Koderma (KTPS) Phase-II in Jharkhand. Key activities include leveling and grading the power block area, constructing foundations for critical equipment (boiler, TG, FGD, etc.), and building infrastructure such as service buildings, labor hutments, restrooms, and customer offices.

Additional works include the installation of a rooftop solar system, sewage water line, pipe and cable racks, fire protection systems, AC and ventilation ducting, and fencing for the switchyard. The scope also covers civil works for LP piping, fire-fighting systems, and buried CW ducts, along with the installation of compressors, DGs, and MRS.

The project is to be completed within 32 months from the date of the letter of award (LOA).

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Also Read

Grand Continent Hotels IPO closes today; subscription lags at 48%, GMP nil

BS LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to introduce Finance Bill in Parliament today

Power Grid gains 3% in trade; among top gainers on Sensex; check details

Divine Hira Jewellers shares list flat on NSE SME, miss GMP estimates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 550 pts to 77,450; Nifty above 23,500; Financials gain

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel Corp spurts on bagging Rs 25-cr work order from HPCL

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Biocon rises after subsidiary gets US FDA approval for Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection

NHPC Ltd Spikes 2.78%, BSE Power index Rises 2.01%

NCC gains on bagging Rs 1,480-cr LoA for redevelopment of DMCH

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story