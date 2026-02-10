Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 18.32% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.766.5791.1578.8454.8766.3454.8766.3353.7165.76

