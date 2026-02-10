Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 18.32% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.766.57 -12 OPM %91.1578.84 -PBDT54.8766.34 -17 PBT54.8766.33 -17 NP53.7165.76 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wakefit Innovations reports standalone net profit of Rs 31.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 119.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Kabsons Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story