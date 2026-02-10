Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 5.76 croreNet profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 18.32% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.766.57 -12 OPM %91.1578.84 -PBDT54.8766.34 -17 PBT54.8766.33 -17 NP53.7165.76 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content