Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 397.40 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 23.39% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 397.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 400.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.397.40400.638.379.0636.6045.1829.1738.1021.8128.47

