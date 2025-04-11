Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail inaugurates its 500th store; Opens 62 stores in FY25

V-Mart Retail inaugurates its 500th store; Opens 62 stores in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
V-Mart Retail marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its 500th store, underscoring its rapid and consistent growth.

Since 2003 V-Mart has emerged as a retail powerhouse with presence in over 300 cities. The company now boasts 43 Lakh square feet of retail space, reflecting its operational scale and market penetration. Over the years, the brand has served over 100 million customers.

With this milestone, V-Mart reinforces its position as a leading value retailer of Bharat, committed to providing affordable and quality products to its customers. The company had opened 62 stores in the FY25. Operating under the banners of V-Mart, Unlimited, and LimeRoad.com, the company is poised to continue redefining value retailing in Indiamaking fashion more inclusive, accessible, and democratic for millions.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

