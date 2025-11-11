Vikran receives LoA for Solar project worth Rs 1641.97 cr

Vikran Engineering announce Letter of Award(LOA) accepted on 10 November 2025 from Carbonminus Maharashtra One Private (SPV) of Rs. 1641.91 crore for development of 505 MWAC Capacity Crystalline Ground Mounted Solar PV Technology Grid Interactive Solar PV Power Plants under MSEDCL LIS scheme at various districts in Maharashtra by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

